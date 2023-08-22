Home  >  News

Consumers feel effects of rising rice prices

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 03:04 PM

Rising rice prices

A worker from a rice dealer in Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Former Agricultural Chief Leonardo Montemayor raised concern on a possible spike in rice prices until next month if supply is not augmented.

