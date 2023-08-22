MULTIMEDIA
Consumers feel effects of rising rice prices
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 22 2023 03:04 PM
A worker from a rice dealer in Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Former Agricultural Chief Leonardo Montemayor raised concern on a possible spike in rice prices until next month if supply is not augmented.
- /news/08/22/23/da-admits-no-plan-on-how-to-drop-rice-prices-to-p20kg
- /news/08/22/23/migrant-workers-secretary-toots-ople-passes-away
- /business/08/22/23/metro-retail-opens-new-minimart-in-cavite
- /entertainment/08/22/23/taylor-swift-fever-grows-in-latin-america
- /life/08/22/23/shopping-shorts-landers-in-nuvali-wilcon-deals-and-more