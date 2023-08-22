Japan to release treated radioactive water on Aug. 24

MULTIMEDIA

Japan to release Fukushima treated radioactive water on Aug. 24

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Protesters hold banners reading 'Don't discharge contaminated water into the sea!' during a rally in front of the Prime Minister's official residence as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was holding a ministerial meeting about the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Kishida announced that treated radioactive water will be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean from 24 August 2023 if weather conditions do not interfere with the discharge and despite opposition of local fishermen and China.