Temperature check at San Juan school

3 temperature checks amid COVID threat

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A teacher checks students’ temperature for the second time as they assemble at the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City during a flag raising ceremony on the first day of in person classes after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had to undergo 3 temperature checks- upon campus entry, during school assembly and before entering the classroom-as part of the school’s health protocol amid the threats of COVID-19 virus.