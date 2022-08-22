Temperature check at San Juan school

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 3 temperature checks amid COVID threat Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2022 08:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher checks students’ temperature for the second time as they assemble at the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City during a flag raising ceremony on the first day of in person classes after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had to undergo 3 temperature checks- upon campus entry, during school assembly and before entering the classroom-as part of the school’s health protocol amid the threats of COVID-19 virus. Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 temperature check health protocols San Juan Elementary School San Juan City /overseas/08/22/22/worlds-biggest-christmas-product-maker-gets-back-to-business-after-10-day-lockdown/business/08/22/22/art-market-pushes-on-with-rocky-crypto-romance/overseas/08/22/22/pope-concerned-after-nicaraguan-bishop-detained/overseas/08/22/22/zelensky-warns-russia-against-putting-ukraine-soldiers-on-trial/video/news/08/22/22/florita-to-dump-rains-over-n-luzon-on-1st-day-of-classes