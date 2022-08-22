Home  >  News

V is for vaccine

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2022 12:53 PM

San Juan sets up vaccine site for students

Elementary students, accompanied by their parents, get their Pfizer booster shots at the San Juan Elementary school in San Juan City during the opening of classes on Monday. The San Juan health department has set up vaccination rooms within the school for students who want to get their COVID-19 jabs. 

