San Juan sets up vaccine site for students

MULTIMEDIA V is for vaccine Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2022 12:53 PM Elementary students, accompanied by their parents, get their Pfizer booster shots at the San Juan Elementary school in San Juan City during the opening of classes on Monday. The San Juan health department has set up vaccination rooms within the school for students who want to get their COVID-19 jabs. Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 temperature check health protocols San Juan Elementary School San Juan City COVID19 vaccine booster shot