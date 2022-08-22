Love to learn

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Face-to-face learning at Aurora Quezon Elem School George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2022 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children copy their lesson from the board at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on Monday. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed today after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Aurora Quezon Elementary School Manila face-to-face in-person class school opening DepEd /life/08/22/22/fil-am-creatives-find-home-in-san-franciscos-balay-kreative/sports/08/22/22/pba-tnts-pogoy-apologizes-for-taunt-against-smb/news/08/22/22/sy-2022-2023-nagsimula-na/sports/08/22/22/clarkson-sotto-headline-gilas-roster-for-qualifying-window/entertainment/08/22/22/cinemalaya-2022-entries-to-screen-at-cinema-76