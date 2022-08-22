Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Face-to-face learning at Aurora Quezon Elem School

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2022 12:31 PM

Love to learn

Children copy their lesson from the board at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on Monday. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed today after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  Aurora Quezon Elementary School   Manila   face-to-face   in-person class   school opening   DepEd  