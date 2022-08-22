Love to learn

MULTIMEDIA

Face-to-face learning at Aurora Quezon Elem School

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children copy their lesson from the board at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on Monday. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed today after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.