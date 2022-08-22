Kanaynayan Community School opens new school year

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Aeta children attend class in Castillejos, Zambales Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2022 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students wearing masks attend their class as School Year 2022-2023 officially starts at the Kanaynayan Community School, in an Aeta village in Castillejos, Zambales, on Monday. Around 2.529 million Indigenous People (IP) learners nationwide are currently participating in the Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd) Program under the National Indigenous Peoples Education Policy Framework established in 2011, according to a report published by the education department. New normal welcomes students as more schools return to in-person classes Read More: Kanaynayan Community School Castillejos Zambales school opening school year 2022-2023 back to school school reopening Castillejos Zambales education in-person classes face-to-face classes Aeta IP IPs indigenous peoples Department of Education DepEd Balik Eswela /life/08/22/22/4-amorsolo-paintings-donated-to-national-museum/business/08/22/22/over-half-of-filipinos-own-financial-transaction-account-bsp-survey/business/08/22/22/foreign-investors-await-ph-decision-on-rcep-trade-chief/sports/08/22/22/ph-other-sea-countries-concerned-by-cambodias-2023-program/business/08/22/22/tulfo-confronts-dti-over-alleged-slow-action-vs-scammers