Kanaynayan Community School opens new school year

Aeta children attend class in Castillejos, Zambales

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Students wearing masks attend their class as School Year 2022-2023 officially starts at the Kanaynayan Community School, in an Aeta village in Castillejos, Zambales, on Monday. Around 2.529 million Indigenous People (IP) learners nationwide are currently participating in the Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd) Program under the National Indigenous Peoples Education Policy Framework established in 2011, according to a report published by the education department.