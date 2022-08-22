MULTIMEDIA

First day jitters as in-person classes start

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Parents and guardians monitor students entering the Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels on Monday. In-person classes for school year 2022-2023 officially opened nationwide after 2 years of online and blended learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.