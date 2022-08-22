Filipina nurse May Parsons visits UST

MULTIMEDIA

May Parsons, the Filipina nurse who administered the first Covid vaccine visits UST

ABS-CBN News

May Parsons, the Filipina nurse from the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose outside of clinical trials to a 90-year-old British grandmother in December 2020, visits her alma mater, the University of Santo Tomas on Monday. Parsons, who obtained her nursing degree from UST in 2000 and worked at the UST Hospital from 2000 to 2003, is also the recipient of the George Cross Award from Queen Elizabeth II for her NHS team's work during the pandemic.