Feeling the anxiety as schools reopen

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Back-to-school anxiety Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2022 04:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parents and guardians watch a student inside the Tomas Morato Elementary School on the first day of classes, in Quezon City on Monday. Around 28 millions students went back to school, many in person, after two years of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Resumption of in-person classes to address PH learning poverty: group Read More: Tomas Morato Elementary School Quezon City school reopening back to school face-to-face classes in-person classes class reopening anxiety /entertainment/08/22/22/k-pop-rookies-ive-back-with-after-like/life/08/22/22/4-amorsolo-paintings-donated-to-national-museum/business/08/22/22/over-half-of-filipinos-own-financial-transaction-account-bsp-survey/business/08/22/22/foreign-investors-await-ph-decision-on-rcep-trade-chief/sports/08/22/22/ph-other-sea-countries-concerned-by-cambodias-2023-program