Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Back-to-school anxiety

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2022 04:20 PM

Feeling the anxiety as schools reopen

Parents and guardians watch a student inside the Tomas Morato Elementary School on the first day of classes, in Quezon City on Monday. Around 28 millions students went back to school, many in person, after two years of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More:  Tomas Morato Elementary School   Quezon City   school reopening   back to school   face-to-face classes   in-person classes   class reopening   anxiety  