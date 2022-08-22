Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Students arrive early for school opening

Maria Tan, AFP

Posted at Aug 22 2022 02:23 PM

Arriving early for school opening

Students line up on the first day of in-person classes at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila as early as 5:30 a.m. on Monday, after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. Students were advised to arrive earlier than the 6 a.m. schedule for flag-raising ceremony to allow adequate time for health protocols amid the lingering pandemic.

Read More:  Pedro Guevarra Elementary school   Manila   COIVD-19   COVID19 health protocols   back to school   balik eskwela   face-to-face classes   school opening   in-person classes   physical classes   SY 2022-2023   school year 2022-2023   students   education  