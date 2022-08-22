Arriving early for school opening

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students arrive early for school opening Maria Tan, AFP Posted at Aug 22 2022 02:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students line up on the first day of in-person classes at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila as early as 5:30 a.m. on Monday, after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. Students were advised to arrive earlier than the 6 a.m. schedule for flag-raising ceremony to allow adequate time for health protocols amid the lingering pandemic. New normal welcomes students as more schools return to in-person classes Read More: Pedro Guevarra Elementary school Manila COIVD-19 COVID19 health protocols back to school balik eskwela face-to-face classes school opening in-person classes physical classes SY 2022-2023 school year 2022-2023 students education /news/08/22/22/comelec-says-barangay-sk-election-preps-at-70-pct/life/08/22/22/hotel-jen-to-close-permanently-in-september/news/08/22/22/education-infrastructure-get-biggest-share-in-2023-natl-budget/life/08/22/22/hamilton-canada-holds-first-filipino-summer-festival/business/08/22/22/san-miguel-corp-unit-buys-pnoc-banked-gas-for-12-b