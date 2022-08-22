Arriving early for school opening

MULTIMEDIA

Students arrive early for school opening

Maria Tan, AFP

Students line up on the first day of in-person classes at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila as early as 5:30 a.m. on Monday, after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. Students were advised to arrive earlier than the 6 a.m. schedule for flag-raising ceremony to allow adequate time for health protocols amid the lingering pandemic.