Fire hits residential area in Las Piñas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A security officer checks the extent of the damage inside the New Las Piñas Coliseum after fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Zapote, Las Piñas City on Saturday. The fire, which started around 10 a.m., reached Task Force Alpha and razed several houses. According to emergency dispatch server TXTFire Philippines, the fire was declared out at 1:30 p.m.