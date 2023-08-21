National Printing Office prepares BSKE ballots

MULTIMEDIA

National Printing Office prepares ballots for Barangay-SK election

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers at the National Printing Office in Quezon City prepare test ballots before printing the official ballots and accountable forms for the Barangay and Sagguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. The Barangay and SK Elections are set to be held on the last Monday of October after being moved from December 5, 2022.