National Printing Office prepares BSKE ballots

National Printing Office prepares ballots for Barangay-SK election
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 21 2023 05:56 PM | Updated as of Aug 21 2023 06:20 PM

Workers at the National Printing Office in Quezon City prepare test ballots before printing the official ballots and accountable forms for the Barangay and Sagguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. The Barangay and SK Elections are set to be held on the last Monday of October after being moved from December 5, 2022.