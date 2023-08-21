Commemorating Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating Ninoy’s death anniversary

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Aquino Family, relatives, friends and supporters attend a Mass commemorating the 40th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy" Aquino Jr. at the Sto Domingo Church in Quezon City on August 20, 2023.

Ballsy Aquino, the eldest daughter of Ninoy, thanked those who joined them in remembering the legacy of his father, democracy icon Ninoy, who was assassinated at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport on August 21,1983.