Rights groups commemorate Ninoy’s death anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Teaching the past, presenting Ninoy's story

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 21 2022 04:15 PM

A man and his child check photos at a history fair commemorating the 39th anniversary of the assassination of Sen. Ninoy Aquino in Quezon City on Sunday. The event, titled " Mga Pahina ng Kabayanihan: Pagpatay Kay Ninoy, Pagbangon ng Bayan", featured past articles, photographs and video archives during the martial law period, in a bid to address disinformation and historical revisionism in the country.

Ninoy Aquino remembered on 39th death anniversary