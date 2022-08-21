Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Teaching the past, presenting Ninoy’s story

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2022 04:15 PM

Rights groups commemorate Ninoy’s death anniversary

A man and his child check photos at a history fair commemorating the 39th anniversary of the assassination of Sen. Ninoy Aquino in Quezon City on Sunday. The event, titled “ Mga Pahina ng Kabayanihan: Pagpatay Kay Ninoy, Pagbangon ng Bayan”, featured past articles, photographs and video archives during the martial law period, in a bid to address disinformation and historical revisionism in the country.


 

Read More:  Ninoy   Ninoy Aquino   Ninoy Aquino assassination   history   democracy   Ninoy Aquino death anniversary   Benigno Aquino Jr   Benigno Ninoy Aquino Jr   NAIA   Ninoy Aquino International Airport   Mga Pahina ng Kabayanihan Pagpatay Kay Ninoy Pagbangon ng Bayan   photo exhibit  