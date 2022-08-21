Rights groups commemorate Ninoy’s death anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Teaching the past, presenting Ninoy’s story

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A man and his child check photos at a history fair commemorating the 39th anniversary of the assassination of Sen. Ninoy Aquino in Quezon City on Sunday. The event, titled “ Mga Pahina ng Kabayanihan: Pagpatay Kay Ninoy, Pagbangon ng Bayan”, featured past articles, photographs and video archives during the martial law period, in a bid to address disinformation and historical revisionism in the country.



