Pasay General Hospital suspends OB-GYN services to address medical officers with COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 04:04 PM

A woman waits outside the Pasay City General Hospital on Saturday, as the hospital suspends its Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) services until August 26 to address a significant number of COVID-19 cases among the hospital's medical officers. The health department on Saturday said it has assumed that community transmission of the more contagious Delta variant is already happening in the country even without enough evidence to make an official declaration

