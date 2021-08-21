Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pasig residents get COVID-19 jabs at OVP's Vaccine Express initiative

Charlie Villegas, OVP

Posted at Aug 21 2021 02:28 PM

OVP's Vaccine Express goes to Pasig

Pre-registered Pasig residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Pasig leg of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Manggahan High School on Saturday. The vaccine drive will run until August 22 and is done in partnership with the Pasig City government and the OVP’s Angat Buhay partner, D&L Industries. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Office of the Vice President   OVP   Pasig   Vaccine Express  