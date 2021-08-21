OVP's Vaccine Express goes to Pasig

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pasig residents get COVID-19 jabs at OVP's Vaccine Express initiative Charlie Villegas, OVP Posted at Aug 21 2021 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pre-registered Pasig residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Pasig leg of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Manggahan High School on Saturday. The vaccine drive will run until August 22 and is done in partnership with the Pasig City government and the OVP’s Angat Buhay partner, D&L Industries. 1.26 million more China-made COVID-19 vaccine shots arrive in PH UAE nag-donate ng Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccines sa Pilipinas Some COVID-19 curbs remain as Metro Manila, other areas shift to MECQ Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Office of the Vice President OVP Pasig Vaccine Express /overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil/sports/08/22/21/after-2-year-hiatus-pacquiao-targets-world-title-again/news/08/22/21/pagasa-isang-maintains-strength-over-west-philippine-sea