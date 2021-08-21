OVP's Vaccine Express goes to Pasig

MULTIMEDIA

Pasig residents get COVID-19 jabs at OVP's Vaccine Express initiative

Pre-registered Pasig residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Pasig leg of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Manggahan High School on Saturday. The vaccine drive will run until August 22 and is done in partnership with the Pasig City government and the OVP’s Angat Buhay partner, D&L Industries.