Home > News MULTIMEDIA Various groups call for end of rights abuses Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 21 2020 07:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest in front of the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City on Friday to commemorate Ninoy Aquino Day. The groups are calling on the government to put an end to human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and the suppression of press freedom, while also calling for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. Read More: Ninoy Aquino Day protest Magdalo oarty list Free Leila De Lima Movement Movement Against Terrorism Act ABS-CBN franchise extra judicial killings human rights multimedia multimedia photos