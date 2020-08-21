MULTIMEDIA

Various groups call for end of rights abuses

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest in front of the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City on Friday to commemorate Ninoy Aquino Day. The groups are calling on the government to put an end to human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and the suppression of press freedom, while also calling for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.