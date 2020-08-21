Home  >  News

Limited number of devotees allowed

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2020 12:06 PM | Updated as of Aug 21 2020 12:07 PM

Devotees practice physical distancing while praying outside Quiapo Church in Manila Friday. Authorities have limited the number of people allowed inside churches to no more than ten percent of capacity under the General Community Quarantine.

