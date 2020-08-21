Home  >  News

Face shields now mandatory in malls, commercial establishments

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2020 06:28 PM

People heading to a shopping mall in Divisoria wear face masks and face shields on Friday, a non-working holiday. Malacañang announced Friday that face shields are mandatory inside malls and enclosed commercial establishments in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country, which has breached the 180,000 mark.

