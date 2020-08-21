Home > News MULTIMEDIA Face shields now mandatory in malls, commercial establishments George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 21 2020 06:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People heading to a shopping mall in Divisoria wear face masks and face shields on Friday, a non-working holiday. Malacañang announced Friday that face shields are mandatory inside malls and enclosed commercial establishments in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country, which has breached the 180,000 mark. Wearing of face shields required in malls, commercial establishments: Malacañang COVID-19 cases in PH breach 180,000 with 4,786 new cases Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield multimedia multimedia photos