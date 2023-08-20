What’s in a game?

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine GameDev Expo 2023

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine GameDev Expo gathers local, independent, global game developers, and game industry experts in a three day event in Pasay City, culminating on Sunday. Visitors participated in developers' booths, network opportunities, workshops, panels, and other activations, highlighting specifically the development side of gaming in the country.