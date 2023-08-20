What’s in a game?

MULTIMEDIA
Philippine GameDev Expo 2023
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 20 2023 10:06 PM
The Philippine GameDev Expo gathers local, independent, global game developers, and game industry experts in a three day event in Pasay City, culminating on Sunday. Visitors participated in developers' booths, network opportunities, workshops, panels, and other activations, highlighting specifically the development side of gaming in the country.
- /sports/08/20/23/wilcon-depot-tops-chooks-3x3-quest-30
- /sports/08/20/23/ros-suffers-54-point-beating-to-end-jones-cup-stint
- /overseas/08/20/23/hurricane-hilary-to-bring-life-threatening-flooding-to-us-southwest
- /sports/08/20/23/fiba-world-cup-trophy-returns-to-manila
- /video/life/08/20/23/tao-po-paano-nakamit-ng-2-working-students-ang-diploma