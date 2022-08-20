Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School holds dry run for first day of school

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2022 02:06 PM

Taguig school holds simulation for first day of classes

Students fall in line during a dry run at Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School in Taguig City on Saturday. The school conducted a simulation of students’ mobilization in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday. 

Read More:  first day of school   school   first day dry run   Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School  