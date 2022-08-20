Taguig school holds simulation for first day of classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School holds dry run for first day of school George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2022 02:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students fall in line during a dry run at Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School in Taguig City on Saturday. The school conducted a simulation of students’ mobilization in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday. Read More: first day of school school first day dry run Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School /sports/08/20/22/why-sangalang-japeth-cant-join-gilas-wcup-training/news/08/20/22/several-hurt-in-zamboanga-city-getting-cash-aid-requirements/life/08/20/22/ice-seguerra-backs-robin-bill-on-same-sex-civil-union/entertainment/08/20/22/jane-de-leon-poses-in-full-darna-outfit-for-metro-mag/news/08/20/22/anak-ng-nahuling-wanted-binigyan-ng-school-supplies