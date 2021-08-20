Home > News MULTIMEDIA Poor turn to deaf institution for aid ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2021 02:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of two barangays in Pasay City flock in front of the Philippine School for the Deaf on F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City on Friday for financial aid distribution. The National Capital Region (NCR) shifts back to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday, but residents affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are still waiting for cash aid from the government. Watch more in iWantv or TFC.tv Read More: coronavirus COVID19 enhanced community quarantine ECQ Pasay relief Philippine School for the Deaf /entertainment/08/22/21/behind-the-music-be-my-lady-by-martin-nievera/life/08/22/21/dindi-pajares-finishes-in-top-12-of-miss-supranational-2021/overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil