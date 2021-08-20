MULTIMEDIA

Poor turn to deaf institution for aid

ABS-CBN News

Residents of two barangays in Pasay City flock in front of the Philippine School for the Deaf on F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City on Friday for financial aid distribution. The National Capital Region (NCR) shifts back to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday, but residents affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are still waiting for cash aid from the government.