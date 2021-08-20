Home  >  News

COVID-19 patients admitted to QC General Hospital chapel as cases rise

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Aug 20 2021 05:50 PM

A health worker walks out to get an oxygen tank for a COVID-19 patient admitted at the chapel of the Quezon City General Hospital, which was turned into a COVID-19 ward amid rising infections. The Philippines on Friday logged a record high 17,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 26.1 percent, also the country’s highest ever, a day before Metro Manila and some provinces are set to revert to the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine. 

