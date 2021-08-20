Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 patients admitted to QC General Hospital chapel as cases rise Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Aug 20 2021 05:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker walks out to get an oxygen tank for a COVID-19 patient admitted at the chapel of the Quezon City General Hospital, which was turned into a COVID-19 ward amid rising infections. The Philippines on Friday logged a record high 17,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 26.1 percent, also the country’s highest ever, a day before Metro Manila and some provinces are set to revert to the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine. HIGHEST EVER: Philippines reports 17,231 new COVID-19 cases; total crosses 1.8 million Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Quezon City General Hospital record-high COVID cases QC General Chapel Hospital chapel chapel COVID-19 ward /overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil/sports/08/22/21/after-2-year-hiatus-pacquiao-targets-world-title-again/news/08/22/21/pagasa-isang-maintains-strength-over-west-philippine-sea