COVID-19 patients admitted to QC General Hospital chapel as cases rise

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A health worker walks out to get an oxygen tank for a COVID-19 patient admitted at the chapel of the Quezon City General Hospital, which was turned into a COVID-19 ward amid rising infections. The Philippines on Friday logged a record high 17,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 26.1 percent, also the country’s highest ever, a day before Metro Manila and some provinces are set to revert to the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine.