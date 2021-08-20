China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH

MULTIMEDIA

Part of China's donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Viber

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian along with OPAPP Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor and Dr. Teodoro Herbos place “Resbakuna” stickers on one of the crates containing Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines during the arrival of a portion of the 1 million doses donated by China to the Philippines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday. The first batch of vaccines number to 739,200, with the rest of the vaccines expected to arrive Saturday.