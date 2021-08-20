China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Part of China's donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo Posted at Aug 20 2021 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian along with OPAPP Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor and Dr. Teodoro Herbos place “Resbakuna” stickers on one of the crates containing Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines during the arrival of a portion of the 1 million doses donated by China to the Philippines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday. The first batch of vaccines number to 739,200, with the rest of the vaccines expected to arrive Saturday. Philippines welcomes over 739,000 China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm China-donated vaccines DOH Huang Xilian NAIA /overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil/sports/08/22/21/after-2-year-hiatus-pacquiao-targets-world-title-again/news/08/22/21/pagasa-isang-maintains-strength-over-west-philippine-sea