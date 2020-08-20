MULTIMEDIA

Taking a breather

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A health worker rests on a chair after removing an entire set of personal protective equipment after her shift at a testing center in Navotas City on Thursday. Navotas residents who came in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now required by the local government to undergo tests under Executive Order No. 42 signed by Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco. Those who test positive for the virus are also required to be transferred to community isolation facilities.