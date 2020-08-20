Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'No mask, don't ask' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2020 10:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A store selling motorcycle parts puts up a plastic barrier as a precaution against COVID-19 in Caloocan City on Thursday. Several businesses in the National Capital Region and surrounding provinces have resumed operations in a bid to jump start the country’s ailing economy. Philippine Chamber bats for 'fully opening' economy as jobless rate spikes Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 establishments GCQ economy. small medium enterprise SME business multimedia multimedia photos