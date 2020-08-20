Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers call for help Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2020 02:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Jeepney drivers beg for spare change as they hold a protest outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group called for the resumption of jeepney operations in all routes around Metro Manila and financial aid under the social amelioration program as some have not received said assistance. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board jeepney drivers PISTON multimedia multimedia photo