Jeepney drivers call for help

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers beg for spare change as they hold a protest outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group called for the resumption of jeepney operations in all routes around Metro Manila and financial aid under the social amelioration program as some have not received said assistance.