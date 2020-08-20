Home > News MULTIMEDIA Localized lockdown in Parañaque barangay Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2020 03:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers collect nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City on Thursday. The city government of Parañaque imposed a localized lockdown as they conduct tests for coronavirus infection and disinfection in the area. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus nasal and throat swab reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction RT-PCR Barangay San Isidro localized lockdown Parañaque