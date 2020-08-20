Home  >  News

Localized lockdown in Parañaque barangay

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2020 03:49 PM

Health workers collect nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City on Thursday. The city government of Parañaque imposed a localized lockdown as they conduct tests for coronavirus infection and disinfection in the area.

