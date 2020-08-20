Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

High demand for face shields

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2020 01:53 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2020 02:05 PM

High demand for face shields

Customers check face shields sold at P50 each in Divisoria market, Manila on Thursday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has required the use of face shields when taking public transportation and in work places in a move to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   face shield   Divisoria market   IATF-EID   multimedia   multimedia photo  