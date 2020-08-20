Home > News MULTIMEDIA High demand for face shields ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2020 01:53 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2020 02:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Customers check face shields sold at P50 each in Divisoria market, Manila on Thursday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has required the use of face shields when taking public transportation and in work places in a move to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus face shield Divisoria market IATF-EID multimedia multimedia photo /news/08/24/20/proposed-rev-gov-to-give-duterte-extra-powers-including-legislation-group/news/08/24/20/hong-kong-offers-free-virus-test-to-all-residents/sports/08/24/20/nba-mitchell-drops-51-points-as-jazz-takes-control-against-nuggets/overseas/08/24/20/abe-returns-to-hospital-on-day-he-becomes-japans-longest-serving-pm/entertainment/08/24/20/nikko-natividad-ng-hahshtags-nabiktima-sa-investment-scam