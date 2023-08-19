Group calls for mandatory testing of school supplies

Home > News MULTIMEDIA EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory testing and labelling of school supplies Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 11:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Environmental advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory testing and labeling of school supplies against hazardous chemicals during a press conference in Quezon City on Saturday. This comes after the group says it found poorly labeled products laced with chemicals as the start of in-person classes for public schools nears. Read More: EcoWaste Coalition hazardous materials school supplies /entertainment/08/19/23/ph-background-inspires-love-in-taipei-author-and-producer/entertainment/08/19/23/percy-jackson-series-to-air-on-disney-on-dec-20/entertainment/08/19/23/k-pop-after-leaving-label-where-are-the-loona-members-now/sports/08/19/23/alex-eala-eases-into-fourth-semis-of-2023-in-aldershot/business/08/19/23/at-most-p1liter-increase-expected-for-gas-in-7th-straight-oil-hike