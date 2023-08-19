Home  >  News

EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory testing and labelling of school supplies

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 11:56 AM

Group calls for mandatory testing of school supplies

Environmental advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory testing and labeling of school supplies against hazardous chemicals during a press conference in Quezon City on Saturday. This comes after the group says it found poorly labeled products laced with chemicals as the start of in-person classes for public schools nears. 

