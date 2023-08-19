MULTIMEDIA

Calumpit school still flooded as new school year nears

Earvin Perias, AFP

A youth carries books as students save items from classrooms at a flooded school in Calumpit, Bulacan on Saturday. Residents still deal with flood waters as parts of the province remain inundated weeks after torrential rain hit the area with the new academic year set to begin August 29.