DepEd launches Oplan Balik Eskwela for Aug. 22 school opening
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 19 2022 02:48 PM
Department of Education (DepEd) personnel receive calls at the Oplan Balik Eskwela command center during a press conference at the DepEd headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The education department so far reported 21,272,820 enrolled learners for School Year 2022-2023, ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 22.
