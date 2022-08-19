Gearing up for the school year

MULTIMEDIA

Prepping classrooms for the coming school year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parents and teachers work together to prepare kinder classrooms at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Taguig City on Friday, days before the opening of the school year. For the coming academic year, schools will be allowed to implement distance or blended learning only until Oct. 31 with in-person classes mandatory by November.