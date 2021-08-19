Home  >  News

Volunteers assist garbage collectors in street under COVID-19 'special concern lockdown'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 09:36 PM

Volunteers assist garbage collectors in QC barangay

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment assist garbage workers collecting trash from houses along a street in Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City under "special concern lockdown" on Thursday. Malacañang said the COVID-19 task force is choosing only between enhanced community quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine for Metro Manila’s next quarantine level set to be enforced this weekend as the country grapples with another spike in coronavirus cases. 

