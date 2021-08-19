Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marian devotees pray for full recovery of COVID-19 patients

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 05:01 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2021 09:09 AM

Praying for COVID-19 patients

Marian devotees belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community offer prayers near the Manila Mega COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The group offered prayers in places near COVID-19 isolation facilities for the immediate recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country.

 

Read More:  COVID19   Marian devotees   Immaculate Heart of Mary Community   mission   Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital  