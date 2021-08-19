Praying for COVID-19 patients

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marian devotees pray for full recovery of COVID-19 patients ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2021 05:01 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2021 09:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Marian devotees belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community offer prayers near the Manila Mega COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The group offered prayers in places near COVID-19 isolation facilities for the immediate recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country. Pope to lead global rosary marathon for end of pandemic Read More: COVID19 Marian devotees Immaculate Heart of Mary Community mission Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital /entertainment/08/22/21/behind-the-music-be-my-lady-by-martin-nievera/life/08/22/21/dindi-pajares-finishes-in-top-12-of-miss-supranational-2021/overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil