Praying for COVID-19 patients

Marian devotees pray for full recovery of COVID-19 patients

Marian devotees belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community offer prayers near the Manila Mega COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The group offered prayers in places near COVID-19 isolation facilities for the immediate recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country.