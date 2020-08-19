MULTIMEDIA

Mandatory use of face shields in public transportation

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A commuter buys a face shield before lining up to ride a public bus on Rizal Ave. in Monumento, Caloocan City, during the first day of the general community quarantine in Metro Manila on Wednesday. Aside from face masks, people are obligated to wear face shields when riding public transportation and in places of work.