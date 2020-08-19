Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandatory use of face shields in public transportation Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2020 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A commuter buys a face shield before lining up to ride a public bus on Rizal Ave. in Monumento, Caloocan City, during the first day of the general community quarantine in Metro Manila on Wednesday. Aside from face masks, people are obligated to wear face shields when riding public transportation and in places of work. Paalala ng DILG: Obligadong magsuot ng face shield sa public transport, workplace Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face shield face mask public transportation general community quarantine multimedia multimedia photos