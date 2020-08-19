MULTIMEDIA

Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfect bus terminals

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfects bus terminals in Quezon City with the resumption of public transportation on Wednesday, as Metro Manila and nearby provinces returned to the general community quarantine. The government is imposing a “stricter” version of the GCQ, similar to the one enforced last June to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the total number of cases climbed to 173,774 as of Wednesday.