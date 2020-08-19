Home > News MULTIMEDIA Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfect bus terminals Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2020 07:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A member of the Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfects bus terminals in Quezon City with the resumption of public transportation on Wednesday, as Metro Manila and nearby provinces returned to the general community quarantine. The government is imposing a “stricter” version of the GCQ, similar to the one enforced last June to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the total number of cases climbed to 173,774 as of Wednesday. Metro Manila mayors want strict GCQ in NCR after Aug. 18: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Korea 911 Search and Rescue GCQ disinfection bus terminal multimedia multimedia photos