Human rights advocates call for justice for Echanis, Alvarez killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates call for justice for the killings of Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez, in a protest at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Wednesday. Echanis was found dead in his home in Novaliches in Aug. 10, while Alvarez was shot dead a week later, on Aug. 17, in Bacolod City on her way home.