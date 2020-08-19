Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Human rights advocates call for justice for Echanis, Alvarez killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 05:53 PM

Human rights advocates call for justice for Echanis, Alvarez killings

Human rights advocates call for justice for the killings of Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez, in a protest at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Wednesday. Echanis was found dead in his home in Novaliches in Aug. 10, while Alvarez was shot dead a week later, on Aug. 17, in Bacolod City on her way home.

Read More:  protest   human rights   Bantayog ng mga Bayani   Randall Echanis   Zara Alvarez   multimedia   multimedia photos  