MULTIMEDIA Flying from Manila amid COVID-19 quarantine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2020 11:45 AM | Updated as of Aug 19 2020 03:52 PM A woman uses a plastic barrier attached to an umbrella to protect her and her child as they enter the NAIA Terminal 1 in Paranaque on Wednesday. International flights, OWWA flights, and sweeper flights to Romblon and Davao for locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning Overseas Filipinos are currently allowed, subject to strict health restrictions according to the transportation department.