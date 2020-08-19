Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flying from Manila amid COVID-19 quarantine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 11:45 AM | Updated as of Aug 19 2020 03:52 PM

Flying from Manila amid COVID-19 quarantine

A woman uses a plastic barrier attached to an umbrella to protect her and her child as they enter the NAIA Terminal 1 in Paranaque on Wednesday. International flights, OWWA flights, and sweeper flights to Romblon and Davao for locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning Overseas Filipinos are currently allowed, subject to strict health restrictions according to the transportation department.

Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   NAIA Terminal 1   international flights   sweeper flights   locally-stranded individuals   multimedia   multimedia photo  