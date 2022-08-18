MULTIMEDIA

Cash for work in Pasay

Residents of Pasay City flock to Cuneta Astrodome to apply for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Cash for Work program on Thursday. Cash for Work is a short term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities.