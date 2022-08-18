MULTIMEDIA
Cash for work in Pasay
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:54 PM
Residents of Pasay City flock to Cuneta Astrodome to apply for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Cash for Work program on Thursday. Cash for Work is a short term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities.
