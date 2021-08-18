Waiting for hospital admission

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Patients wait for admission at Sta. Ana Hospital George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2021 04:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patients rest at tents outside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wedensday. The city government of Manila announced last Aug. 12 that the Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but other hospitals can still accommodate COVID-19 cases. PH hospitals continue to grapple with COVID-19 surge Read More: COVID19 coronavirus Sta. Ana Hospital Manila full capacity /news/08/18/21/ph-lists-11085-more-covid-infections-161-new-deaths/news/08/18/21/1sambayan-its-leni-or-sonny-door-still-open-for-isko/news/08/18/21/ika-9-death-anniversary-ni-jesse-robredo-ginunita/life/08/18/21/francine-diaz-sumabak-sa-p500-makeup-challenge/news/08/18/21/9000-quarantine-violators-accosted-daily-in-ncr-pnp