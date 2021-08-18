Home  >  News

Patients wait for admission at Sta. Ana Hospital

Waiting for hospital admission

Patients rest at tents outside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wedensday. The city government of Manila announced last Aug. 12 that the Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but other hospitals can still accommodate COVID-19 cases.

