Police reprimands non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran

Violation ticket issued to non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A police officer issues a violation ticket to a churchgoer outside the Baclaran Church in Paranaque on Wednesday. Residents who do not carry a quarantine pass or an 'authorized person outside residence' ID are advised to stay home as Metro Manila remain under enhance community quarantine until Aug. 20, 2021.