Police reprimands non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran

MULTIMEDIA

Violation ticket issued to non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2021 03:26 PM

A police officer issues a violation ticket to a churchgoer outside the Baclaran Church in Paranaque on Wednesday. Residents who do not carry a quarantine pass or an 'authorized person outside residence' ID are advised to stay home as Metro Manila remain under enhance community quarantine until Aug. 20, 2021.

PNP vows to exercise maximum tolerance vs health protocol violators during ECQ