Waiting for clearer weather

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A fisherman mends his net as he waits for better weather before going out to fish in Cavite on Tuesday. Cavite, Metro Manila, and surrounding areas may experience cloudy skies with rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms even as Tropical Depression Helen, which did not make landfall, left the Philippine area of responsibility early Tuesday.

The trough of another low pressure area spotted outside PAR will bring rains and thunderstorms to parts of Visayas and Mindanao, said PAGASA.