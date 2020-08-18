MULTIMEDIA

Quezon City builds COVID-19 quarantine facility

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A worker from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) carries a bucket at a new quarantine facility being constructed in Quezon City for mild and asymptomatic COVID patients, using repurposed container vans from the local government, on Tuesday. Each room in the facility will be equipped with a hospital bed, bathroom, and air-conditioning. The Quezon City government aims to open more quarantine facilities and a molecular laboratory by the end of August, as the total number COVID-19 cases in the city reached 8,755 as of Aug. 17.