PNR to resume operations under GCQ

ABS-CBN News

Maintenance personnel from the Philippine National Railways (PNR) wearing personal protection equipment spray disinfectant on train coaches on Tuesday. Operation of railways and public utility vehicles will resume on Aug. 19 as Metro Manila is placed under general community quarantine, according to the transportation department. Commuters are reminded that wearing of face shield is a must in public transport.

