Center of land dispute between Makati and Taguig

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 07:17 PM

Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of Benigno "Ninoy" S. Aquino High School on Thursday. The two cities have been fighting over the ownership of public schools, one of many issues stemming from a Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of Taguig over a decades-long territorial dispute over areas of the former military camp, Fort Andres Bonifacio.

