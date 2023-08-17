Black Nazarene devotees sue Ama Namin drag performer

MULTIMEDIA

Black Nazarene devotees file case against drag performer Pura Luka Vega

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Hijos Del Nazareno (HDN) Central, representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines, files a complaint against Amadeus Fernando Pagente, more popularly known as drag performer Pura Luka Vega at the Manila Regional Trial Court on Thursday. The Hijos are accusing Pagente, who is under fire for a rendition of Ama Namin, of supposedly disrespecting God in videos imitating Christ, violating Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.