Black Nazarene devotees file case against drag performer Pura Luka Vega

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 12:26 PM | Updated as of Aug 17 2023 12:32 PM

Black Nazarene devotees sue Ama Namin drag performer

The Hijos Del Nazareno (HDN) Central, representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines, files a complaint against Amadeus Fernando Pagente, more popularly known as drag performer Pura Luka Vega at the Manila Regional Trial Court on Thursday. The Hijos are accusing Pagente, who is under fire for a rendition of Ama Namin, of supposedly disrespecting God in videos imitating Christ, violating Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. 

