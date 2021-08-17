Gov't cash aid continues as PH fights COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA
Tondo residents receive COVID-19 cash aid
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 17 2021 06:21 PM
A woman waits for her turn to be called to receive the government’s cash aid inside a covered court in Barangay 48, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine. Malacañang on Tuesday said the government is seeking its highest ever national budget at P5.024 trillion for 2022, a chunk of which will go to the social services sector and will fund education-related programs and medical services, like the universal health program and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.
