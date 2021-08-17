Filipinos brought home from Afghanistan

MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos brought home after Taliban forces take over Afghanistan

Photo courtesy of DFA Bob Fajardo

Repatriated Filipinos arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday via a flight chartered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from Afghanistan as the Taliban claims victory after taking over the capital Kabul. The DFA raised alert level 4 on Sunday and ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan.