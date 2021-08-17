Filipinos brought home from Afghanistan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipinos brought home after Taliban forces take over Afghanistan Photo courtesy of DFA Bob Fajardo Posted at Aug 17 2021 07:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Repatriated Filipinos arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday via a flight chartered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from Afghanistan as the Taliban claims victory after taking over the capital Kabul. The DFA raised alert level 4 on Sunday and ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan. Authorities working to bring home Filipinos from Afghanistan after fall to Taliban Repatriation ng mga Pinoy sa Afghanistan pinabibilisan Read More: DFA Department of Foreign Affairs repatriation repatriated Filipinos Afghanistan Kabul /overseas/08/17/21/thailand-seeks-12-million-sinovac-shots-for-mix-and-match/video/news/08/17/21/punerarya-sa-cebu-city-naiipunan-ng-bangkay/video/news/08/17/21/post-ng-qc-employee-na-booster-shot-niya-joke-lang-daw/overseas/08/17/21/hundreds-of-fil-can-voters-register-for-2022-ph-polls/overseas/08/17/21/afghans-scramble-to-delete-digital-history