Filipinos brought home from Afghanistan

Filipinos brought home after Taliban forces take over Afghanistan

Photo courtesy of DFA Bob Fajardo

Posted at Aug 17 2021 07:32 PM

Repatriated Filipinos arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday via a flight chartered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from Afghanistan as the Taliban claims victory after taking over the capital Kabul. The DFA raised alert level 4 on Sunday and ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan.

