Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers call for 100 percent 'balik pasada' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 02:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Jeepney drivers hold a noise barrage in Quezon City on Monday. The drivers, whose livelihood was affected by the community quarantine imposed since March, called for the 100 percent return of jeepney operations, monetary relief, and protection from an impending phaseout of old jeepneys. Read More: COVID-19 modified enhanced community quarantine PISTON jeepney drivers balik pasada multimedia multimedia photos