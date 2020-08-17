Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers call for 100 percent 'balik pasada'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 02:10 PM

Jeepney drivers call for 100 percent 'balik pasada'

Jeepney drivers hold a noise barrage in Quezon City on Monday. The drivers, whose livelihood was affected by the community quarantine imposed since March, called for the 100 percent return of jeepney operations, monetary relief, and protection from an impending phaseout of old jeepneys. 

Read More:  COVID-19   modified enhanced community quarantine   PISTON   jeepney drivers   balik pasada   multimedia   multimedia photos  