Jeepney drivers call for 100 percent 'balik pasada'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers hold a noise barrage in Quezon City on Monday. The drivers, whose livelihood was affected by the community quarantine imposed since March, called for the 100 percent return of jeepney operations, monetary relief, and protection from an impending phaseout of old jeepneys.